Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker, a Woodland grad, announced Friday that he is entering the NFL draft.
Corker was second on the Wildcats (10-3) with 81 tackles this season. He had 77 stops in 2020 and 74 in 2019.
"The time has come to follow my dreams and I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft!" Corker said in his announcement on Twitter. "Thank you again for all of the support."
Corker also had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 43 games for Kentucky. He scored a touchdown against UT Martin in 2019 when he recovered an errant snap in the end zone.
The 6-foot, 197-pounder was an all-state and all-county player at Woodland, where he made 105 tackles and 15 interceptions in his career.
