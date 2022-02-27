Henry County track and field fared well in the Starr’s Mill’s Adidas Panther Relays on Saturday.
The Woodland girls’ 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay posted a time of 1 minute, 9.59 seconds, the No. 1 time in Georgia and the nation this season. Woodland also got a victory in the shot put from Mahari Campbell, who threw 46-11 1/4.
Ola’s Anthony Parker won the high jump at 6-2 and the long jump at 21-6 1/2. He also was runner-up in the triple jump at 44-5 3/4. Ola’s boys sprint medley relay was first in 3:46.33.
