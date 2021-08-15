Henry County cross country runners fared well in Saturday’s State Farm Opener in Covington.
Woodland took the top two spots in the girls varsity race with Nia Harmon winning in 25:20.05 and teammate Kayla Austin placing second in 27:10.24. Woodland also put Paige Maduro (fifth, 28:27.33) and Sage Hughes-Nelson (eighth, 29:31.63) in the top 10. Ola’s Giada Powers was 10th in 33:04.75.
In the boys varsity race, Ola’s Christian Estrada was third in 20:53.86. Teammate Patrick Pryor was sixth (21:25.21) and Woodland’s Joshua Roberts took ninth (21:59.50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.