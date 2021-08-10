Steve Moon of Stockbridge has been named Blood Services Volunteer of the Year in a virtual ceremony conducted Aug. 5 by the American Red Cross of Georgia.

The Blood Services Volunteer award is given to the volunteer with exemplary leadership skills who has volunteered for at least one year and made an outstanding contribution to Blood Services and the community.

The awards ceremony recognized the 3,531 registered Red Cross volunteers in Georgia – 926 from Greater Atlanta -- and the 324,274 hours they served in fiscal year 2021. Their donated time, valued at $26 per hour, equates to an amazing $8.7 million in donated services that helped prevent and alleviate human suffering in local communities.

In addition to volunteers, the American Red Cross recognized several metro Atlanta-based organizations for their contributions to helping the Red Cross deliver on its mission to alleviate human suffering, including companies like Orkin. The company was honored with the Good Neighbor Award, a recognition earned by organizations that partner with the American Red Cross to raise awareness on its mission and help expand the scope of communities the Red Cross serves.

Over the past two years, Orkin has worked with the American Red Cross to help ensure patients across the U.S. have access to the lifesaving blood needed through campaigns like SleevesUp and Donating Blood Should Be Voluntary. Both campaigns highlighted the importance of blood donation across the country and included blood drives held by Orkin. As part of the Donating Blood Should Be Voluntary campaign, the Atlanta-based company generously donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross in 2020 and $120,000 in 2021, in honor of its 120th anniversary

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by the American Red Cross as this year’s Good Neighbor Award recipient,” said Freeman Elliott, President of Orkin. “Orkin is committed to helping protect public health, and blood donors are essential to the well-being of our nation. As such, it’s been an honor to partner with the Red Cross to help them, and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

Other metro organizations honored for their work with the Red Cross include LexisNexis Risk Solutions, recognized as Blood Sponsor Group of the Year (Corporate). In 2020, LexisNexis Risk Solutions held seven blood drives in conjunction with the American Red Cross and collected 264 units of blood, despite the pandemic and most employees working from home.

North Point Ministries also earned Blood Sponsor Group of the Year (Faith-based). Since March of 2020, the ministry group has hosted a whopping 155 blood drives and collected 8,276 donations throughout its various churches across metro Atlanta.

The Blood Sponsor of the Year Award is presented to sponsor groups that have run at least three blood drives and collected 50-100 pints per drive.

“We are incredibly thankful to our partners and steadfast volunteers across Greater Atlanta for their contributions, hours of dedication, and support for the American Red Cross,” said Terri Badour, executive director of Greater Atlanta for the American Red Cross of Georgia. “It gives us a great deal of pleasure to honor them for their impressive work and especially for their ability to adapt and continue to help us deliver our mission, even through a pandemic.”

An additional 15 volunteers and partners from Greater Atlanta, nominated by their peers, were honored for their outstanding contributions to Georgia’s Red Cross during the virtual event.