Steven Tyler has been sued, along with a number of other defendants, for the alleged sexual assault and sexual battery of a woman who says she met the Aerosmith singer in 1973, when she was 16 and he was 25.

Tyler is not named in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court but rather is identified as “Doe 1” among 50 “Doe” defendants listed by plaintiff Julia Misley. She identified him, however, as the subject of the lawsuit in a statement provided Friday by her attorneys.

Recommended for you