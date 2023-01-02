Steven Tyler has been sued, along with a number of other defendants, for the alleged sexual assault and sexual battery of a woman who says she met the Aerosmith singer in 1973, when she was 16 and he was 25.
Tyler is not named in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court but rather is identified as “Doe 1” among 50 “Doe” defendants listed by plaintiff Julia Misley. She identified him, however, as the subject of the lawsuit in a statement provided Friday by her attorneys.
Misley’s case comes courtesy of a 2019 California law that provides a three-year window for the revival of claims that may have been subject to statutes of limitations. That window, which has seen a flood of lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse by institutions including the Catholic Church and L.A. County juvenile halls, closes at the end of this year.
The lawsuit alleges Misley — whose maiden name was Holcomb — met Tyler after a concert in Portland, Oregon, in 1973, when associates of the singer invited her backstage. Tyler took the teen and another person to his hotel room after the show, then had the third individual leave so they could be alone, the lawsuit says. The document alleges that Tyler asked how old she was and then “inquired where Plaintiff’s parents were and why she was out all night by herself,” prompting the girl to describe problems at home.
According to the document, Tyler “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff that night,” then sent her home in a taxi in the morning — but not before inviting her to an upcoming Aerosmith concert in Seattle and offering to buy her a round-trip plane ticket.
The two had sexual relations again in Seattle, the lawsuit says, and Tyler allegedly pursued her via frequent phone calls and by telling her he had written a song about her. After the teen finished her sophomore year in high school, Tyler allegedly talked her into coming to his apartment in Boston and weeks later told her he didn’t want her to return to Portland but rather wanted her out on the road with him. He “persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a ‘romantic love affair,’” the lawsuit says.
In 1974, Tyler became the teen’s guardian after making “various promises and inducements” to her mother, the lawsuit says. The singer allegedly promised to support her, enroll her in school and provide her with medical care but “did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to” her, the suit says.
The next year she allegedly became pregnant with Tyler’s child. The lawsuit says he prevented her from seeking prenatal care and ultimately persuaded her to get an abortion in fall 1975.
After the abortion, the teen “returned to Portland and over the years rebuilt her life, obtained a GED, attended college, and became active in her Christian faith. She met her husband, became married and started a family, repairing her soul through faith and