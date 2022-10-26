STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council tabled yet another attempt to amend its rental policy for its open-air venue used for entertainment and performances.
During its Tuesday work session, Stockbridge council members voiced their concerns about the current rental policy for its amphitheater. The issue derives from an amendment to create a non-compete clause for private events and concerts and to provide for revenue sharing from for-profit events.
The rental policy was developed to help interested parties create a partnership with the City Council for use of the facility located at 4650 North Henry Blvd., City Manager Frederick Gardiner said. The concept, however, brought uncertainty in regards to the policy's reimbursement rules and whether nonprofit organizations should be included in the agreement.
Under the proposed policy the city would receive 20% of box office fees, but the agreement does not allow for any commercial or private events unless the event is approved by the City Council. The policy permits interested parties to appeal to the city, if their application has been denied; however, the City Council would need to vote on the appeal at a regularly scheduled meeting.
No commercial for-profit concerts are permitted in the amphitheater under the proposed agreement.
"Because we understand we didn't want to compete with ourselves," Gardiner said. "If we do have an event it's for commercial and that event shall share in the profit at 20% of the box fees plus the $10,000 fee to utilize the facility."
Under the policy's coordination of services the city would require reimbursement for all costs associated with concessions, janitorial grounds, parking management, medical emergency, law enforcement and fire protection needs.
"I think there was some concern that there might be ambiguity," Gardiner said during the Tuesday meet.
Councilman Elton Alexander agreed with Gardiner. As it stands, the policy does not allow for small businesses to compete, Alexander said.
"My only concern was that we did not leave a lane for small businesses to come in and to participate by not allowing a reimbursement out of ticket sales," he said. "So pretty much you would have to be a deep-pocketed player to come in and be able to have an event at the amphitheater."
Mayor Pro-Tem Alphonso Thomas felt more wary about how the city plans to enforce the policy's rules and open it up to those on a smaller tier with just the trust that they will follow through with the reimbursement rule.
"I do have a problem with us putting ourselves in a situation to lose," Thomas said. "The word 'reimbursement' I sort of have a problem with because how do you enforce that? How do you guarantee that if someone has an event and it is not profitable, how do we get reimbursed?"