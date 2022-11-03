STOCKBRIDGE — City leaders of Stockbridge were all smiles as they accepted a regional award given to those who enhance planning and development projects in the metro Atlanta area.

Stockbridge was named one of several winners for the 2022 Regional Excellence Awards hosted by the Atlanta Regional Commission on Friday, Oct. 28. City leaders were recognized for the newly completed amphitheater and park.

ARC Awards.jpeg

City leaders of Stockbridge were awarded the 2022 Regional Excellence Award for Livable Center for the Stockbridge Amphitheater and Park on Friday, Oct. 28.

