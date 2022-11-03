STOCKBRIDGE — City leaders of Stockbridge were all smiles as they accepted a regional award given to those who enhance planning and development projects in the metro Atlanta area.
Stockbridge was named one of several winners for the 2022 Regional Excellence Awards hosted by the Atlanta Regional Commission on Friday, Oct. 28. City leaders were recognized for the newly completed amphitheater and park.
Mayor Anthony Ford expressed his appreciation for the achievement.
"The city of Stockbridge is grateful for the distinctive honor," he said Monday. "Our state-of-the-art venue is both exceptional and historical. This venue belongs to the people."
"Stay tuned for more."
Local governments, developers and other organizations are awarded Regional Excellence Awards for their visionary planning and innovative designs with projects that are expected to make the 11-county Atlanta region a better place to live, work and play.
The projects are expected to improve quality of life, transit accessibility, housing affordability, and economic development, all while advancing social equity and community resiliency, the ARC website states.
The ARC recognized its 2022 winners in the Visionary Planning, Innovative Development, Great Place and Livable Centers categories. Stockbridge was recognized under the Livable Centers category.
"The city of Stockbridge has spent the last decade carefully planning and investing to make its downtown a major community destination," the ARC website states. "Stockbridge’s newly completed Amphitheater and Park have become the beating heart of this fast-growing city, extending the public space around City Hall."