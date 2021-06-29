STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge woman has been accused of insurance fraud after she allegedly falsely reported that a valuable ring had been stolen.

According to the state Insurance Commissioner, Shannon Briley, 41, filed a claim with USAA Insurance for theft of a ring valued at $6,799.95 and a laptop computer valued at $1,099.99.

“After investigation, it was discovered that both receipts submitted in the claim were fraudulent,” said Insurance Commissioner John King. “Actions like these drive up premiums for all Georgians, and I commend the work of our Criminal Investigations Division.”

Warrants have been taken out charging Briley with one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery in the first degree. The warrants were issued June 17 by a Clayton County judge since the alleged crimes took place in Clayton County.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division warrant line at 404-463-6363.