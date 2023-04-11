...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
E at 5-10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ composer levels up: ‘I want this score to be my ‘E.T.’’
One hundred and thirty. That’s the minimum number of references to the various “Mario”-branded video games that “Super Mario Bros. Movie” composer Brian Tyler estimates he included in his score for the film.
We’re not fact-checking him, but to get anywhere near that number requires a certain type of obsession and passion. Ask him about the music for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and in seconds he’s connecting the game’s original composer, Koji Kondo, to John Williams’ work on “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Close Encounters,” as well Jerry Goldsmith’s compositions for the “Rambo” films and ’80s electronic music. Of course, he just saw Depeche Mode — a band whose music he describes as capturing a moment of ecstasy before an impending doom — so the latter is on his mind.
“I was influenced by the fact that ‘E.T.’ and ‘Donkey Kong’ came out in the same era, at least as I was playing it as a little kid,” says Tyler, sitting in a basement home studio flanked by an assortment of keyboards, including one of his childhood synthesizers. “That’s what this is. I have that soaring, romantic big movie quality that I remember from that Steven Spielberg and John Williams stuff, but combined with this world of ‘Super Mario.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.