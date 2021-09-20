HAMPTON — Ford Driving Skills for Life will be providing free, hands-on driver training for young drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend as part of an eight-city tour.

The driver training is designed to help young drivers improve their skills by addressing key issues and critical factors that influence vehicle crashes, including: hazard recognition; vehicle handling; speed and space management; distracted driving; and impaired driving.

Newly licensed drivers or teens who hold a valid learner’s permit or license can participate in the free program. Parents/guardians are encouraged to participate with their teen because of the significant role they play in shaping their child’s driving habits.

For more information on how to sign up for future events, updates on tour locations, and COVID-19 safety protocols, visit drivingskillsforlife.com.

According to NHTSA, traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old. In 2019, 2,042 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver (ages 15-18) in the U.S. In Georgia, 859 young drivers (ages 15-20) were involved in fatal crashes over the past five years (2015-2019) according to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

Ford Driving Skills for Life teaches teen drivers the necessary skills for safe driving beyond what they learn in traditional driver education programs. Established in 2003 by Ford Motor Company Fund, the Governors Highway Safety Association and a panel of safety experts, the award-winning program pairs newly licensed and teen drivers with professional instructors during free, hands-on driving clinics. In Georgia, the program is in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Since 2003, Ford Driving Skills for Life has provided free, advanced driver education to 1.25 million newly licensed teen drivers in all 50 states and 46 countries worldwide.