‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ reign, while ‘The White Lotus’ cleans up at the Emmys
“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” emerged as returning champions at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, on a night that tilted toward repeat winners while spreading the wealth in a way that appeared to celebrate diversity among talent, platforms and content.
After Netflix’s record-tying performance in 2021, HBO reasserted its dominance in its now-annual battle with Netflix for supremacy in the realm of prestige TV. The pay network was led by the limited series “The White Lotus,” whose five awards on Monday night — coupled with a handful of technical prizes at the earlier Creative Arts ceremonies — let it check out with 10 overall wins this season, more than any other program.
HBO collected 12 of the 25 statuettes awarded at Monday’s ceremony. That included a second win for “Succession,” which sat out last year due to the eligibility window, leaving the door open for ”The Crown” to sweep the drama voting.
Whether you're just looking to take a weekend day-trip or you are looking to start planning what to do with the kids over fall break, here are some Georgia travel options that won't break the bank. Click for more.
“Ted Lasso” became comedy’s back-to-back winner for the show as well as stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein — an increasingly rare feat, if only because shows now more frequently take longer breaks between runs.
Adding the earlier ceremonies with Monday night, HBO totaled 38 Emmys this year, far ahead of second-place Netflix, at 26. Apple’s “Ted”-powered showing left the streaming service with nine overall, tied with Disney+ behind Hulu, with 10 thanks largely to its fact-based limited series. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.