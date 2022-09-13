Kagan calls leak of draft opinion overturning Roe ‘horrible’ and expects investigation update by month’s end
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade last term “horrible” and said she expects justices to be given a status update by the end of the month on an investigation into the leak.
“I don’t know anything. I suspect my colleagues don’t know anything, except for the chief justice maybe, about what the investigation has turned up if anything,” she said of Chief Justice John Roberts and the probe he launched late last spring. But she called the leak “shocking” and an “obvious, blatant violation of the court’s rules.
If investigators have “not figured out who the perpetrator was” the next serious questions is how the court prevents the same thing from happening again, she said. The court, she added, depends upon its deliberations and reasoned decisions, “and you can’t do that if you know that you might wake up tomorrow morning and there is a decision and it is on the front page of newspapers.”
Kagan appeared at Temple Emanu-El’s Streicker Center for a conversation with Judge Alison J. Nathan who sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
The talk came less than a month before the new term is set to begin — on October 3 in the shadow of the midterm elections — when the justices will consider issues including voting rights, immigration, affirmative action, environmental regulations and religious liberty.
Blinken calls Iran’s latest response to nuclear deal proposal a ‘step backward’
Iran has taken “a step backward” with its latest response to a nuclear deal proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, calling a near-term agreement “unlikely.”
“What we’ve seen over the last week or so in Iran’s response to the proposal put forward by the European Union is clearly a step backward and makes prospects for an agreement in the near-term, I would say, unlikely,” Blinken told reporters, speaking from Mexico City, where he met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
The United States and Iran have traded responses via the European Union to a proposal put forward by the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell. Iran submitted its initial answer in mid-August; the US replied to it about a week later.
Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest answer, which a State Department spokesperson called “not constructive.”
As CNN previously reported, according to a US senior administration official, Iran in its latest response reopened the issue of the UN nuclear watchdog’s investigation into undeclared uranium traces found at Iranian sites. Iranian officials had repeatedly said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probe would need to be closed before they would return to the deal. However, a separate US senior administration official suggested last month that Iran had accepted the EU proposal — described by Borrell as the “final text” — without making demands regarding the investigation.
Blinken said Monday he could not offer a time frame for when he thinks it will be possible to reenter an Iran nuclear deal, saying Iran is either “unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement.”
