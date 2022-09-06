‘Stranger Things’ writers tease final season
Coming off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind “Stranger Things” has revealed a clue for show’s fifth and final season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$5.99
|for 30 days
|1 Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Promo
|$1.00
|for 30 days
Coming off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind “Stranger Things” has revealed a clue for show’s fifth and final season.
The writers behind the Netflix drama posted a photo of a dry-erase whiteboard with the caption, “Grid Stage.” On it were boxes with eight columns titled for each episode, suggesting there will be eight episodes in all for the last season.
Scenes from Clemson and Georgia Tech football in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022. Click for more.
One fan was clearly disappointed, tweeting back, “ONLY EIGHT EPISODES???”
Season 4 featured nine episodes, including a lengthy finale.
There is no official release date for the final season.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together.
The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,’” Clooney told The New York Times. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’”
“It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing,” Roberts told the publication.
The two next co-star in ”Ticket to Paradise,” a film about a divorced couple who are trying to stop their daughter from getting married.
“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we are divorced, so we have that going for us,” Roberts quipped.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting o…
MOVING SALE September 8th, 9th & 10th 8a.m – 5p.m Man…
For Sale: 2 cemetery plots in Fairview Memorial Gardens-$…
Daweenis1890 said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.