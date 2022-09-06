Biden tests his political strength in return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden has been celebrating Labor Day in Pittsburgh on-and-off for more than a decade, twice using the city’s parade as a testing ground while he contemplated a presidential run.
When he returned to the city Monday, other races were front and center, including Pennsylvania’s increasingly nasty Senate contest. Yet over the coming weeks, Biden’s own political strength will be put to the test as he embarks upon his most intensive in-person politicking since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Monday, Biden heralded his economic record at events with union crowds. But he also hit back at “extreme” Republicans he deemed “Trumpies” as he endeavors to render the upcoming vote not just a referendum on his own record but a choice between himself and the chaos cultivated by former President Donald Trump.
In Pittsburgh, Biden referred to his predecessor simply as “the former, defeated, President.”
“It’s clear which way he wants to look,” he said. “It’s clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are. They’re extreme.”
“Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice,” he added later. “We can make ours: We can choose to build a better America or continue down this sliding path.”
Earlier, in Wisconsin, Biden sought to differentiate between traditional Republicans and those who have rallied behind Trump.
“I want to be very clear up front. Not everyone Republican is a ‘MAGA Republican.’ Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know, because I’ve been able to work with mainstream Republicans my whole career,” Biden said at Laborfest in Milwaukee to a cheering crowd of union workers.
“But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division,” he said. “But together we can and we must choose a different path: forward.”
Democrats hope to flip two Republican-held Senate seats in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and their success or failure will be viewed as a key indicator of the party’s — and Biden’s — political power ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.
Mastermind of Navy bribery scheme escapes house arrest just weeks ahead of sentencing
Leonard Francis, the former military contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated the largest corruption scandal in US Navy history, is on the run after escaping house arrest in San Diego by cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet, according to the US Marshals Service.
The escape comes just three weeks before his sentencing.
The federal agency monitoring Francis’ house arrest, Pretrial Services, called the San Diego Police Department on Sunday to check on him, Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Omar Castillo told CNN. When police discovered Francis’ home empty, they contacted the US Marshals, Castillo said.
When a team of US Marshals went to Francis’ house on Sunday, Castillo said, the only thing they found was the ankle bracelet he had cut off and left in a portable cooler.
Neighbors told the US Marshals that they had recently seen several U-Haul trucks at Francis’ house, according to Castillo.
“It appears he has been planning this for a while,” he told CNN.
