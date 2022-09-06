Stockbridge Work Session meeting.jpeg
Stockbridge Council during work session meeting on Aug. 30.

 Staff Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge received a clean report from its 2021 audit.

The report was presented to the City Council during its work session Aug. 30. The report shows that at the end of the 2021 fiscal year the unassigned fund balance for the city’s general fund was $5,769,093 — 54.5% of its total general fund expenditures.

