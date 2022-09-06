STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge received a clean report from its 2021 audit.
The report was presented to the City Council during its work session Aug. 30. The report shows that at the end of the 2021 fiscal year the unassigned fund balance for the city’s general fund was $5,769,093 — 54.5% of its total general fund expenditures.
During her presentation of the 2021 audit, Hope Pendergrass with Mauldin & Jenkins, the company that conducted the audit, reported that city officials received an unmodified, or clean, opinion for its “clean set of books.”
“That pretty much indicates that through our audit we ascertained that your financial statements were materially correct,” Pendergrass said.
The council also incurred new outstanding bonds that were issued for projects such as the newly established amphitheater for the city. But what was more appealing to Pendergrass was the fact that the council remained in what she considered “a strong cash position” for the 2021 audit.
The company reported an excess of reserves in the city’s fund balance and more than one year of operating expenses, despite the city not having to implement a property tax. Pendergrass said that some of those funds reduced due to the city’s investment in its facilities, but the council maintained a year’s worth of funds for operations and reserves.
“That was expected, but you’re still right around a whole year’s worth of operations and reserves,” she said on Tuesday.
One of the major recommendations for the 2021 audit was to have the city move its activities regarding Merle Manders Conference Center and Ted Strickland Center into its general fund.
“Now that will show up as a department to better reflect those operations,” Pendergrass said.
Other items on the work session agenda included an update in regards to the city’s Parks Master Plan, the council’s approval of the Georgia Power Lighting Agreement for streetlight enhancement from Love Street to Jim Clark Drive, Tye Street to Childs Street and Wilson Street to Walker Street and discussions regarding road paving projects for the city.
The council moved into executive session to further discuss a job description, pay and classification and an organizational chart for a Management Analyst position. This was later approved at the end of its regular work session meeting.
