Stockbridge resident invites community to celebrate Hispanic, Latino culture

STOCKBRIDGE — Growth and evolution — these are the two factors that Rocio Camacho witnessed throughout her 20 years as a business owner in the city of Stockbridge.
But the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance president feels there’s still much work to be done to unite the mix of cultural backgrounds within her community. So when Camacho was presented with an opportunity to represent her Hispanic heritage during a meeting with the Stockbridge Council in October 2015, she did not hesitate to take charge.
“As a Hispanic my input is that there’s still a lot of work to do in uniting communities together in the Southside of Atlanta, “ Camacho said last week. “Hispanics to get involved and non-Hispanics to invite them to get involved.”
To bridge the gap Camacho says she looks to her purpose — to be a light of empowerment, to live a great life and to appreciate herself and others.
“Once you find your purpose, be it,” Camacho said.
“In all areas of your lives,” she added.
“If I don't live out my purpose then what's the purpose of living? And living is more than just me, it's my environment, my family, friends, community, and world.”
As part of the National Hispanic Heritage month, which is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 since 1988 — following the anniversary of Independence for numerous Latin American countries, Camacho is inviting Stockbridge residents to join her celebration of HispaniFest, a music festival created by Camacho and held for the past five years in Stockbridge.
This year's festival will be held from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Blvd. The day’s event is a tribute to Salsa music, Camacho said. Attendees will enjoy modern and classic Salsa music from international musicians Alex Matos, Lox Ex-Adolescenter, Conjunto Gale, Giro López, and Frankie Ruiz Jr.
The festivity is one that Mayor Anthony Ford hopes will help the community gain a better understanding of the different cultures that make up the Stockbridge community.
“They will find out that as citizens of the community we are more alike than we are different,” Ford said. “It’s an example of the live, work and play concept to have a good relationship with people that have another diverse background.”
General admission tickets for the event start at $35. Food trucks and a few vendor table opportunities are also available for the event.
