 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopulartop story

Stockbridge resident invites community to celebrate Hispanic, Latino culture

  • 0

STOCKBRIDGE — Growth and evolution — these are the two factors that Rocio Camacho witnessed throughout her 20 years as a business owner in the city of Stockbridge.

Camacho.png
Buy Now

Rocio Camacho announces fifth annual HispaniFest concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month during a press conference in Late August.  

But the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance president feels there’s still much work to be done to unite the mix of cultural backgrounds within her community. So when Camacho was presented with an opportunity to represent her Hispanic heritage during a meeting with the Stockbridge Council in October 2015, she did not hesitate to take charge.

Recommended for you

Camacho and Council.jpeg

Alphonso Thomas, mayor pro tem, presents the National Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation to Rocio Camacho during an October 2015 Council meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK