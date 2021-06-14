Larson claims $1M with another All-Star Race win

Kyle Larson holds up a million dollar check as he celebrates winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Southern California Trojans coach Caryl Smith Gilbert poses with the national women’s trophy after the Trojans won the team title on June 12 at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

UGA makes milestone track and field hire

Caryl Smith Gilbert, who just led the USC women to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championship and the men to another top-5 finish, has been named Georgia’s director of men’s and women’s track and field, Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks announced Sunday. Smith Gilbert will be the first female head coach of a men’s sports program in the history of Georgia Athletics. “It is a great day to be a Bulldog,” Brooks said. “I am thrilled to welcome Caryl Smith Gilbert to the University of Georgia. She is a phenomenal coach, skilled motivator and strong leader who will make our entire program better. Caryl exudes energy and passion that resonates with student-athletes, recruits and colleagues. At UGA we aim to win championships in every sport, and she leads and coaches with the integrity, tenacity and toughness that aligns perfectly with our mission.” This year’s USC women’s squad gave Smith Gilbert her second national title in the last three NCAA Outdoor National Championships, while the men finished in the top-five for the fourth time in the last seven championships under her guidance. “I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the University of Georgia’s cross country and track and field program,” said Smith Gilbert. “Georgia combines elite athletics and academics with outstanding leadership, in a premier athletics conference. When I spoke to Josh [Brooks], I was immediately impressed with his vision and passion for Georgia Athletics and track and field. I’m thankful to President (Jere) Morehead and Josh for leading the way, and opening doors for women and particularly women of color. It’s an honor to be Georgia’s first female head coach of a men’s sport. I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA’s strong program and compete for and win SEC and National Championships. I am excited to get started in Athens.” Smith Gilbert has spent the last eight seasons as the director of men’s and women’s track and field at USC, building the program into a national powerhouse. She guided the women’s team to a 2018 NCAA Outdoor National Championship, earning the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s National Coach of the Year honor. That same season, the Trojans’ men’s squad finished second at the NCAA indoor championships. The Trojan track and field teams combined to finish in the top-10 an impressive 16 times in Smith Gilbert’s eight seasons at the helm. She mentored over 200 first-team All-Americans, while her teams set close to 130 school top-10 marks and 50 program records. Her athletes also won over 20 individual NCAA event titles. Smith Gilbert has garnered the USTFCCCA West Region Coach of the Year award on six occasions and is a five-time South Region Coach of the Year, two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year and six-time Conference USA Coach of the Year. In 2015, she became the first woman to earn the Pac-12 Men’s Coach of the Year honor. “I am so appreciative of having had the opportunity to be a part of such a storied program at USC,” said Smith Gilbert. “I will always be grateful not only to USC, but to former athletic director Pat Haden for giving me the opportunity to become one of the few women to lead a Power 5 men’s and women’s track and field program. None of our historic success would have been possible without the loving support of the amazing staff, athletes, coaches, faculty and administration. “As coaches we understand that change is part of our journey. It is with much love, appreciation, admiration and gratitude that I move on from USC. I will be forever grateful to everyone in the USC family for all that you have done and continue to do for my family and myself.” USC’s 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship was just the second women’s title in program history. The women claimed the crown with a come-from-behind victory in the 4X400m relay, the meet’s final event. That national championship was the culmination of another successful season under Smith Gilbert’s guidance. The women’s team also won the Pac-12 title, while the men’s squad finished third. She led the USC men’s program to top-five national finishes in the outdoor championships in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2021 while the women finished in the top-five of the outdoor event in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. Prior to her time with the Trojans, Smith Gilbert was a six-time Conference USA Coach of the Year at the University of Central Florida. She guided the Knights’ women’s team to a program-best fifth-place finish at the 2013 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships. The Knights won six C-USA track and field indoor and outdoor crowns, while her athletes earned All-America status more than 100 times and set over 100 school records. Smith Gilbert spent five seasons (2003-07) as an assistant coach at Tennessee, where she was responsible for coaching sprints, hurdles and jumps. Her Lady Vol athletes won three NCAA titles and seven Southeastern Conference crowns. In 2005, Tennessee won its first NCAA indoor championship as her athletes combined for 24 All-America honors. Smith Gilbert was an assistant coach at Alabama for three years (2000-02) and an assistant at Penn State from 1998-99. Prior to her career in the collegiate ranks, the Denver, Colo. native was the head coach at her prep alma mater, George Washington High, from 1994-97. In addition to her experience at the high school and collegiate levels, Smith Gilbert was an assistant with Team USA and was invited to coach the 2005 Pan Am Junior Championships. She was also selected to serve as an assistant coach for the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, Japan. Smith Gilbert is a 1991 graduate of UCLA, where she was a three-time All-American and Pac-10 champion in the 100-meter dash, 400-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay. She holds a bachelor’s degree in film and television production from UCLA and earned master’s degrees in sport management and sport psychology from the University of Tennessee. Born on April 19, 1969, she is married to former NFL linebacker Greg Gilbert. They have three sons: Alex, Spencer and Osiris.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Larson earned a $1 million paycheck and his second NASCAR All-Star Race victory in three seasons — putting on a racing master class Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. Larson was part of a frenetic three-wide move for the race lead with eight laps remaining — himself and runner-up Brad Keselowski splitting the car driven by Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to make the move forward. Larson pulled his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front of the field and while Keselowski was able to get to his bumper a couple times thereafter, the Penske driver was unable to make a pass in the closing laps of the race. It was a thrilling finish to a new six-segment 100-lap race format — with no NASCAR Cup Series championship points on the line, but plenty of bragging rights to claim. Larson’s other All Star Race win came in 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is one of only eight drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple All Star races. This is Larson’s third consecutive victory on the schedule — counting wins at the previous two regular season races — at Charlotte and Sonoma. He has three points-paying wins and sits second in the NASCAR Cup Series championship. “It was wild,” a smiling Larson said from Texas’s victory lane. “This format set up for an exciting finish and there was a lot of grip on this race track for us to be passing. It was a helluva race from my seat.” Fans in the packed grandstands apparently agreed — standing on their feet for much of the night and definitely during the final frenetic laps. “That last restart worked out exactly how I needed it to,” Larson elaborated later. “I wanted Chase [Elliott] to not get a good run down the back. Thankfully, I think the 12 [Blaney] got to his inside and I just shoved him down the back and he probably thought I was going to just follow him and I was like, ‘there’s got to be enough grip where we’d be running for one corner.’ “It was a little slick up there, but I was able to get it and then hold him off from there,” the 28-year old Californian continued with a smile. “I can’t believe it.” Larson ultimately held off Keselowski by a scant .206-seconds. Elliott was third, followed by Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Motorsports’ other two cars — driven by Alex Bowman and William Byron finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Byron’s 30 laps out front were most on the night. Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and his older brother Kurt Busch rounded out the Top-10 in the 21-car field. The new All Star race format included random inverts in three of the early stages and a pit stop contest during the race that earned a $100,000 prize for Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team. The final 10-lap run however, was every bit the wild and competitive flair expected for the sport’s annual All Star feature. Blaney, who restarted from the second row in that segment made a daring move toward the lead at the at the final green flag dueling with Elliott and Larson. And Keselowski briefly took the lead while he and Larson negotiated their three-wide move around Elliott, only to have Larson claim the lead right back. He led 17 of the 100 laps on the evening, most importantly the final seven. “It feels like just to run second to the Hendrick cars right now is kind of an accomplishment,” Keselowski said. “They’re just stupid fast and I had him off Turn 4 but they just have so much speed. He just motored right on back by me. “But feels like a first-in-class day with the Discount Tire Ford. [Crew chief] Jeremy Bullins and the team did a great of executing and getting us in position. We just didn’t have enough speed to make the most of it, but good execution day and I’m proud of that.” Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Almirola advanced to the featured All Star Race by way of The Open — a 50-lap qualifier held earlier in the evening. Chastain and Reddick won stages and Almirola winning the last stage for the victory. Wood Brothers Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto advanced to The All Star race by virtue of fan vote and finished 17th. NASCAR Cup Series Race — NASCAR All Star Race Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas Sunday, June 13, 2021 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100. 2. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100. 3. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100. 4. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 100. 5. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100. 6. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 100. 7. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 100. 8. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 100. 9. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100. 10. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 100. 11. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100. 12. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 100. 13. (10) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 100. 14. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 100. 15. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 100. 16. (19) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 100. 17. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 100. 18. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100. 19. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100. 20. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 100. 21. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100. Average Speed of Race Winner: 84.919 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 45 Mins, 59 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.206 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 0 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers. Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-6;K. Larson 7-15;R. Blaney 16-30;M. DiBenedetto 31-36;A. Bowman 37-45;W. Byron 46-75;B. Keselowski 76-79;C. Elliott 80-91;B. Keselowski 92;K. Larson 93-100. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): William Byron 1 time for 30 laps; Kyle Larson 2 times for 17 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 15 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 12 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 9 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 6 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 6 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 5 laps.