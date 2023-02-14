Trippie Redd proves there’s life after SoundCloud rap
In early fall, Trippie Redd shuffled down the hallway of the Record Plant, the Hollywood studio where pop stars from Rihanna to Selena Gomez have cut albums. Standing over a pool table near the kitchen, he jabbed the stick at the cue ball, which harmlessly skittered off to the side without disturbing the rack.
He managed better on a second attempt — solids and stripes clacked about the table, although nothing landed in a pocket — but after his third try was another dud, he tossed the stick with a shrug.
His natural habitat is down the hall to the right, inside the studio where he’s recorded some of his most popular songs, including “6Kiss” and “Topanga.” The room is an upgrade from Redd’s home-studio setup in Canton, Ohio, back when he was a burgeoning name on SoundCloud beginning to garner buzz for his 2016 song “Love Scars.” At that time, the platform was at an inflection point, teeming with artists who relished the opportunity to upload music directly to their listeners, bypassing labels and distributors.
Aided by Instagram, which made it seamless for artists and fans to connect online, a rabid underground community formed. Much of that community flowed around the edges of rap, emo, punk and trap. Anxiousness often permeated the lyrics, sometimes expressed over languid guitars, other times screamed over rattling 808s.
“Those artists who they called SoundCloud rappers, if you look back at the winners of that school today, they have nothing to do with SoundCloud,” said Elliot Grainge, who signed Redd to his label, 10K Projects.
