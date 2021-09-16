The highly anticipated next generation of NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway will once again feature two race weekends in 2022, which was made official Wednesday when NASCAR released its full schedule for next year.

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the all-new, higher-banked Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 20, and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 10.

“We’re beyond excited to start a new era of NASCAR racing in Atlanta on our all-new, 28-degree banked track,” said AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison. “You’ll want to circle these dates on the calendar because there’s no doubt the March and July weekends in Atlanta are going to be can’t-miss events on the NASCAR schedule.”

The 2022 NASCAR season will be the first to run on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s all-new design, which is currently under construction. The historic project has increased the banking in the speedway’s turns from 24-degrees to a staggering 28-degrees — steeper than any other track of its size on the NASCAR circuit. Crews are currently preparing to put down asphalt on the revamped track, paving the way for a bold new era of NASCAR racing at AMS.

Sunday Cup race tickets start at $39 and weekend packages are available starting at $59. Insiders Club memberships — which include tickets to every NASCAR race at AMS in 2022, free VIP parking on race weekends, and a free piece of the old AMS asphalt — start at $98. Tickets for children are free on Saturdays and just $10 on Sundays.

Seating and camping accommodations for both race weekends are available now online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.