Not long ago, I worked with a client who found themselves financially stranded. Their spouse, who had managed the finances, passed away, leaving the client with limited access to cash and no understanding of how the household finances operated. Fortunately, the surviving spouse had a relationship with me, and I was able to assist.

In most households, one spouse typically takes on the analytical role of managing the finances, while the other tends to be more emotionally driven and influences spending decisions. I’ve observed varying degrees of involvement from the spouse who does not manage the finances.

Recommended for you

William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks” — your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life — airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.