This product covers North and Central Georgia
**HELENE TO BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
THROUGH FRIDAY**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Warning has been upgraded to a Hurricane
Warning for Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Dodge,
Houston, Marion, Muscogee, Peach, Talbot, Taylor, Telfair, and
Twiggs
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll,
Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta,
Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall,
Hancock, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson,
Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe,
Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe,
Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton,
Spalding, Taliaferro, Towns, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker,
Walton, Warren, Washington, White, Whitfield, Wilkes, and
Wilkinson
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bibb, Bleckley,
Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Macon,
Marion, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Schley, Stewart, Sumter,
Talbot, Taylor, Telfair, Twiggs, Webster, and Wilcox
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin, Banks,
Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee,
Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas,
Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock,
Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris,
Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones,
Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe,
Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale,
South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen,
Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington,
Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilkes, and Wilkinson
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 790 miles south of Atlanta GA or about 670 miles
south-southwest of Cordele GA
- 22.5N 86.6W
- Storm Intensity 85 mph
- Movement North or 355 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Helene is currently southwest of the Florida Peninsula and
is forecast to track northward and accelerate over the eastern Gulf
of Mexico through Thursday. Helene is forecast to become a major
hurricane shortly before making landfall along the Big Bend of
Florida on Thursday evening. Significant impacts are expected across
the north and central Georgia Thursday and Friday with lingering
flooding impacts over the weekend.
Rainfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches, with localized amounts over 12
inches, are expected. The highest amounts are expected over a wide
swath paralleling I-85 into northeast Georgia from Columbus to
Atlanta to Gainesville and the northeast Georgia mountains.
Widespread flooding is expected with significant flash flooding and
moderate to major river flooding possible.
Hurricane and tropical storm force wind gusts, potentially exceeding
70 mph, are expected to begin across the southern portion of the
forecast area on Thursday evening, then spread north overnight into
Friday morning and continuing into the afternoon. Given the
saturated soils, widespread downing of trees and significant power
outages are expected.
Prepare for an extended period of power loss!
Short-lived tornadoes will also be possible across east-central
Georgia Thursday evening through early Friday morning, with greatest
potential for areas north and east of the track of Helene.
Helene will be an expansive system with impacts occurring well away
from the storm center.
Preparations should be completed well before impacts begin. The time
to act is now!
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
devastating impacts across portions of northeast Georgia. Potential
impacts include:
- Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks
in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,
canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In
mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while
increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood
control systems and barriers may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape
routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water
with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very
dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened
or washed out.
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
significant to extensive impacts across north and central Georgia.
* WIND:
Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts
across central Georgia and portions of north Georgia. Potential
impacts in this area include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible limited to
significant impacts across the remainder of north and central Georgia.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant
impacts across central and east Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots
of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or
uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
Elsewhere across North and Central Georgia, little to no impact is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Follow the advice of local officials.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the
storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you are
located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If
staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite
disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to
area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on creating an emergency plan see ready.ga.gov
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Peachtree City GA around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
