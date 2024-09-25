Weather Alert

This product covers North and Central Georgia **HELENE TO BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA THROUGH FRIDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Dodge, Houston, Marion, Muscogee, Peach, Talbot, Taylor, Telfair, and Twiggs - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Towns, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, White, Whitfield, Wilkes, and Wilkinson * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Telfair, Twiggs, Webster, and Wilcox - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilkes, and Wilkinson * STORM INFORMATION: - About 790 miles south of Atlanta GA or about 670 miles south-southwest of Cordele GA - 22.5N 86.6W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Helene is currently southwest of the Florida Peninsula and is forecast to track northward and accelerate over the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Thursday. Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane shortly before making landfall along the Big Bend of Florida on Thursday evening. Significant impacts are expected across the north and central Georgia Thursday and Friday with lingering flooding impacts over the weekend. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches, with localized amounts over 12 inches, are expected. The highest amounts are expected over a wide swath paralleling I-85 into northeast Georgia from Columbus to Atlanta to Gainesville and the northeast Georgia mountains. Widespread flooding is expected with significant flash flooding and moderate to major river flooding possible. Hurricane and tropical storm force wind gusts, potentially exceeding 70 mph, are expected to begin across the southern portion of the forecast area on Thursday evening, then spread north overnight into Friday morning and continuing into the afternoon. Given the saturated soils, widespread downing of trees and significant power outages are expected. Prepare for an extended period of power loss! Short-lived tornadoes will also be possible across east-central Georgia Thursday evening through early Friday morning, with greatest potential for areas north and east of the track of Helene. Helene will be an expansive system with impacts occurring well away from the storm center. Preparations should be completed well before impacts begin. The time to act is now! POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across portions of northeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible significant to extensive impacts across north and central Georgia. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across central Georgia and portions of north Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible limited to significant impacts across the remainder of north and central Georgia. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across central and east Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Elsewhere across North and Central Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Follow the advice of local officials. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on creating an emergency plan see ready.ga.gov - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.