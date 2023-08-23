...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday August 23...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday August 23.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Most people are familiar with having access to a 401(k) at work. Employees defer a portion of their paycheck to the 401(k) plan, choose their investments from a selection of mutual funds offered, and then often forget about it. If they’re fortunate, employees also receive an employer matching contribution, further growing their retirement nest egg. 401(k)s are considered a qualified retirement plan.
Nonqualified retirement plans allow employers to provide additional benefits or incentives to key employees or highly compensated employees to maintain competitive compensation or tie an employee to the company for a certain number of years. Since these plans fall outside the tax codes that govern plans like 401(k)s, nonqualified plans are not required to be offered universally to all employees.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
