In my previous article, I highlighted some fundamental financial principles that, despite their simplicity, can often be overlooked. I discussed the persistent effects of inflation and the strategic importance of reinvesting dividends. Now, let’s delve deeper into more essential concepts that investors often miss, focusing on understanding the recovery time required just to break even after a market downturn, the importance of paying down debt during prosperous times, and the significant risks associated with buying investments you don’t fully understand.
Everyone knows that investments go up and down; however, the movement isn’t always equal. When your investments decline, it takes more than just an equivalent gain to break even. For example, if a stock priced at $100 drops by 33 percent, it falls to $66. However, it then needs to gain 50 percent just to return to $100.
As 2024 unfolds, it is rapidly becoming the hottest year on record—and the correlation between rising temperatures and the frequency and severity of severe weather events, including droughts, is well-documented. As temperatures go up, evaporation increases, leading to reduced soil moisture a… Click for more.States Experiencing the Worst Droughts This Year
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks” — your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life — airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.