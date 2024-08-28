...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday August 28...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday August 28.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
As financial professionals, our expertise comes from years of training, practice, and learning. Since we work with these principles daily, we might overlook that these concepts are not second nature to everyone. While some principles might seem straightforward, their prevalence is precisely what makes them easy to forget. These “common sense financial lessons” are the basics that should guide sound financial decisions, but they can be easily overlooked, especially during times of market volatility or excitement.
Let’s start with what’s on everyone’s mind: inflation. We’re all painfully aware that the inflation surge from 2021 through 2023 increased prices and stretched consumers’ dollars quite thin. While we’re seeing inflation ease as the Federal Reserve considers lowering interest rates, everything remains expensive. Furthermore, food and energy — where we often feel the effects of inflation most — are excluded from core inflation calculations.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks” — your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life — airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.