...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast, and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will be
slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as cold as 2 to 10 above expected in
north Georgia and as cold as 5 to 15 above in central Georgia.
* WHERE...All of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged
exposure. Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with
prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
&&
Imagine working your 9-to-5 job, commuting by bicycle, eating all your meals at home, skipping vacations, and spending weekends without your favorite streaming service.
This ultra-frugal lifestyle is part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, which emphasizes aggressive saving, investing, and frugality to achieve financial independence and retire significantly earlier — often in your 40s or early 50s. It’s essentially about taking sound financial practices to an extreme. But the question remains: is it sustainable?
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks” — your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life — airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
