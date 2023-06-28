...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday June 29...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday June 29.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Love is complex, as most individuals in a marriage can confirm. When money and assets like homes and vehicles enter the picture, life gets complicated quickly.
We recently worked with an investor who chose to forgo marriage. After her first divorce, she decided that it was easier for her and her long-term significant other to remain unmarried partners. This arrangement worked well for them for many years. However, as she approached retirement and sought to consolidate her retirement accounts, we discovered several estate planning issues that needed to be addressed.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
