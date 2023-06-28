Love is complex, as most individuals in a marriage can confirm. When money and assets like homes and vehicles enter the picture, life gets complicated quickly.

We recently worked with an investor who chose to forgo marriage. After her first divorce, she decided that it was easier for her and her long-term significant other to remain unmarried partners. This arrangement worked well for them for many years. However, as she approached retirement and sought to consolidate her retirement accounts, we discovered several estate planning issues that needed to be addressed.

William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

