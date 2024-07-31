...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east Georgia. Highest temperatures
expected in east central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east Georgia. Highest temperatures
expected in east central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Real estate is a crucial part of any well-diversified portfolio. Most investors own their homes, and these properties are often the largest asset in their overall net worth.
Recently, I worked with some investors who wanted to expand their real estate portfolios to include more rental properties as they approach retirement. Their current rental properties generate substantial cash flow, yielding between 6 percent and 8 percent, considerably higher than many dividend-paying stocks that yield 2 percent to 4 percent. In addition to being a great income generation tool, home values generally increase over time, providing real estate with appreciation potential. On paper, this makes real estate an incredible tool for building wealth.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks” — your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life — airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.