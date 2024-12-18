...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than half a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
Reports have already been received of impacted travel due to
accidents.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The American College of Financial Services conducts an annual Retirement Income Literacy Survey focused on various retirement income topics, including inflation, Medicare, investments, Social Security, pensions, housing, and more. The survey targeted respondents aged 50 to 75—individuals nearing retirement or already retired, who ideally should be informed about these topics. Unfortunately, the results revealed a critical lack of knowledge in retirement planning, with an average score of just 31 percent out of 100.
It’s impossible to be an expert in everything. Often, even highly intelligent individuals may lack the understanding or interest required to make confident decisions, unless someone works in a particular field. Many investors manage their own money, but this can become a part-time job—requiring constant portfolio management, investment research, and attention to accounting and tax implications. Notably, “investments” was among the lowest-scoring areas in the retirement income quiz.
William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
