Barring additional suspensions from Congress, student loan payments will resume this fall after a three-year forbearance that began as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The resumption of payments also includes students who graduated in 2020 and will face their first student loan installments. While the forbearance allowed borrowers to skip payments, it also set the interest rate on federal student loans to 0%, ensuring that interest did not accrue during the pause. Borrowers should find their previous loan balances waiting for them—a collective $1.64 trillion!

Resumed payments will undoubtedly affect many household budgets; however, they may also affect how much borrowers are able to save for retirement. Fidelity Investments studied nearly 60,000 student debt holders and found that roughly one in five borrowers report allocating nothing to their 401(k). Forgoing contributions could result in missing out on employer retirement matching contributions.

William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

