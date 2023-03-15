Many investors tend to look at what their portfolio has done recently instead of looking at what it is likely to do in the future. Behaviorally, they see a handful of stocks in a strong rally, making the portfolio grow. They also see a handful of positions that are not performing well. Why not sell these dogs and buy more of what is doing so well?

If you go to the grocery store and your favorite food is on sale, and there is nothing wrong with it, you will buy more. It should be the same with your investments, right? If you liked the investment before and nothing has changed except the price decline, why wouldn’t you jump at the chance to buy more at a lower cost?

Recommended for you

William G. Lako, Jr., CFP®, is a principal at Henssler Financial and a co-host on “Money Talks”—your trusted resource for your money, your future, your life—airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on AM 920 The Answer. Mr. Lako is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.