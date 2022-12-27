...Patchy Black Ice Possible This Morning...
Patchy black ice is possible along the Interstate 20 corridor,
including Athens, Atlanta and the southern suburbs of Atlanta this
morning. Snow and rain fell overnight, creating wet roadways. With
temperatures hovering near freezing, patchy black ice is
possible, especially on untreated roads and elevated roadways such
as bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra
cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures should
begin to rise into the upper 30s by mid to late morning.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace
South Korea’s military scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters on Monday after five North Korean drones crossed into its airspace, with one aircraft crashing, according to the country’s defense ministry.
The ministry said South Korea’s military fired shots at the drones, which measured under 2 meters (6.5 feet) long. Four drones flew around Ganghwa island and one flew over capital Seoul’s northern airspace, according to South Korean defense official Lee Seung-oh.
One drone flew for three hours before returning to the North, while the other four disappeared over the course of the day, according to the defense ministry. The South Korean military tracked the drones for a total of five hours, the ministry said.
“This is a clear provocation and an invasion of our airspace by North Korea,” Lee said during a briefing.
One of South Korea’s KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed on takeoff as it was deployed to respond to the drones, according to the defense ministry. The cause for the crash is unclear, and no casualties were reported.
In response to the airspace violation, Lee said the South Korean military sent its manned and unmanned reconnaissance assets to the inter-Korean border region, with some of them crossing into North Korean territory.
The assets conducted a reconnaissance mission, including filming North Korea’s military installations, Lee added.
The South Korean military first detected the drones in the skies near the northwestern city of Gimpo at around 10:25 a.m. local time Monday, according to the defense ministry.
Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat
Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.
Four months of mandatory military training can “no longer suit the needs” of Taiwan’s defense, she said, adding that while extending the service period was a “difficult decision,” it was necessary for safeguarding the island’s democratic way of life.
“Nobody wants war. The Taiwanese government and its people do not want it, nor does the international community want it. But peace does not fall from the sky,” she said.
“We need to actively prepare for war to prevent war, and we need to be able to fight a war to stop a war.”
The new conscription period, which be implemented at the start of 2024, will apply to men born after 2005, she said.