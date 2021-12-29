South Korea ‘effectively’ agrees on draft with US to end Korean War

South Korea has “effectively” agreed with the United States on a draft declaring the end of the Korean War, according to South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, as reported by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Chung said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had reaffirmed the progress, saying that both sides have “effectively reached an agreement” on the draft.

A US State Department spokesperson said the US has “no hostile intent” toward North Korea and is prepared to meet “without preconditions.”

“We hope the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) will respond positively to our outreach. We continue to consult closely with the Republic of Korea, Japan, and other allies and partners about how to best engage the DPRK,” the spokesperson said.

The draft aims to end the Korean War, which broke out on June 25, 1950, when North Korean forces stormed across the 38th parallel dividing North and South Korea.

The United States supplied about 90% of the troops who were sent to aid South Korea, spending around $67 billion on the war.

An armistice signed on July 27, 1953, stopped the conflict, but the war never officially ended because there was no peace treaty.

In September, North Korean Vice Minister Ri Thae Song said South Korea’s call to declare an end to the Korean War is “premature” due to “US hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.

Taliban bans women from solo, long-distance road trips in Afghanistan

The Taliban have banned women from taking long-distance road trips in Afghanistan on their own, requiring that a male relative accompany them for any distance beyond 45 miles, according to a Taliban official speaking to CNN.

Mohammad Sadiq Hakif Mahajer, spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, told CNN that the new law — forbidding women from the solo, long-distance road trips — has been instated. He said it was designed to prevent women from coming to any harm or “disturbance.”

The new rules also call on drivers not to allow women without veils to sit in their cars, and say drivers “should stop their cars in a proper place at the time of prayers to perform prayer.”

The Taliban also imposed new rules on music and alcohol; drivers are barred from playing music in cars, and “using or transferring intoxicating things in the car is strictly prohibited,” the rules say.

Since seizing power in August, the Taliban has tried to present a moderate face when it comes to the rights of women as it attempts to restore frozen foreign aid.

But women and girls’ presence in public life has become precarious.

— From wire reports