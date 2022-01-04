Man who crossed from South Korea into North Korea presumed to be North Korean defector, Seoul officials say

An unidentified man who crossed the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea on Sunday is presumed to be a North Korean defector who made the journey in the opposite direction more than a year ago, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

In a statement Monday, the Defense Ministry said based on CCTV footage they presumed the man who made the rare crossing to the North on Sunday had first entered the South in November 2020. Relevant authorities were still verifying the facts, the ministry added.

The man was spotted at the eastern front of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at around 9:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The man was detected by the military with the use of a thermal observation device.

The JCS said troops were dispatched but they were unable to find the man, who crossed the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea at around 10:40 p.m.

A military official said security cameras had earlier captured the man climbing a barbed wire fence at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, but the guard on CCTV duty had missed it. The official said it is unknown whether the man was still alive.

“We sent a notice to North Korea to protect our people yesterday and there has been no response from North Korea,” South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said Monday.

Hong Kong activist sentenced to 15 months in prison over unauthorized Tiananmen Square vigil

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for her part in organizing an unauthorized vigil to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Chow is a former vice chairwoman of the now-disbanded organization Hong Kong Alliance, which since 1990 has held an annual candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the bloody military crackdown. This is her second conviction for organizing banned Tiananmen vigils.

For three decades, Hong Kong has been the only place on Chinese-controlled soil allowed to publicly commemorate the events in and around Tiananmen Square, during which unarmed mostly student protesters were brutally suppressed by Chinese troops.

