Suspected North Korea missile test hit speed of Mach 10, more advanced than previous test

A suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday was more advanced than the missile Pyongyang tested last week, reaching a velocity of more than 10 times the speed of sound, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Tuesday’s projectile was launched from Jangang province, near the North Korean border with China and landed in the ocean between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, its flight covering a distance of more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) and reaching a height of 60 kilometers (37 miles), the statement said.

Recommended for you +51 Most popular boy names in the 70s in Georgia Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1970s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Click for more.

Assessment of the test by South Korean and United States intelligence was ongoing, but initial analysis showed Tuesday’s test, in which the projectile reached a speed of Mach 10 was of a more advanced weapon than the test North Korea conducted last Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs said.

That test was of what North Korean state media claimed was a hypersonic missile, the second alleged test of such a weapon by the Kim Jong Un regime. However, many experts doubted this claim.

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison

Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was sentenced to another four years in prison on Monday, the second round of verdicts against the Nobel prize winner.

Suu Kyi was found guilty of multiple charges that include possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source with knowledge of the court proceedings told CNN.

Suu Kyi, 76, was Myanmar’s state counselor and de facto leader of the country before she was ousted and detained by the military in a coup 11 months ago and hit with almost a dozen charges that add up to combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years.

Monday’s sentence includes two years imprisonment for violating Myanmar’s export-import law by possessing the walkie-talkies, and one year for violating the communications law. The two sentences will run concurrently, the source told CNN.

Kazakhstan death toll spikes as 164 reported killed in violent protests

At least 164 people have been killed and more than 5,000 detained during violent upheaval in Kazakhstan this week, as unrest swept the nation and the death toll ticked even higher.

Deadly protests that erupted in in the Central Asian country in recent days have seen the government resign and the declaration of a state of emergency as troops from a Russia-led military alliance have been deployed to help contain the unrest.

The death toll — a significant increase from Friday’s count of 44 — was announced Sunday on state-run TV channel Khabar 24, citing the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health.

— From wire reports