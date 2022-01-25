North Korea fires two cruise missiles, South Korea says

North Korea fired two cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, according to the South Korean military.

The launch is being analyzed by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States.

Recommended for you +41 What Georgia's immigrant population looked like in 1900 Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in Georgia in 1900 using data transcribed from the 1900 U.S. Census. Click for more.

It comes as North Korea has ramped up its missile tests this month, saying it will bolster its defenses against the US and evaluate “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” according to state media KCNA.

If confirmed as a test, the missiles fired Tuesday would mark the fifth such action this year by the Kim Jong Un regime.

On January 17, Pyongyang test-fired “tactical guided missiles,” which are short-range ballistic missiles, KCNA said.

North Korea claimed to have a successfully test-fired hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11, and then what were presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles from a rail car on January 14.

Pyongyang is barred by international law from developing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

After the rail car test, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman admonished the US for its posture against Pyongyang’s weapons development. “If the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it,” the spokesman said, referring to the country by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Dozens of Chinese warplanes fly near Taiwan after US-Japan show of naval might

China sent 39 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said, the largest such incursion this year.

The flights by the People’s Liberation Army aircraft came a day after the United States and Japanese navies put on a massive show of force in the Philippine Sea, putting together a flotilla that included two US Navy aircraft carriers, two US amphibious assault ships and a Japanese helicopter destroyer, essentially a small aircraft carrier.

Two US guided-missile cruisers and five destroyers were also part of the exercise. The Philippine Sea is the area of the Pacific Ocean east of Taiwan, between the self-ruled island and the US territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. The Navy did not say how close the flotilla was to Taiwan.

— From wire reports