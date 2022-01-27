North Korea conducts what could be its 6th missile test this month, South Korea says

North Korea fired what are presumed to be two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday — a move believed to be its sixth missile test this month, the South Korean military said.

The two projectiles were launched from Hamhung near North Korea’s central east coast at 8 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. local time, landing in the sea after flying about 190 kilometers (118 miles) and reaching an altitude of about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles), the South Korean military said.

Pyongyang has ramped up its missile testing in 2022, saying it will bolster its defenses against the United States and evaluate “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” according to North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA.

Just two days ago, North Korea fired what were believed to be cruise missiles into the sea.

On January 17, Pyongyang test-fired “tactical guided missiles,” which are short-range ballistic missiles, KCNA said.

North Korea claimed to have a successfully test-fired hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11, and then what were presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles from a rail car on January 14.

US Embassy in China asks State Department to let diplomats leave over COVID restrictions

The US diplomatic mission in China has formally requested the State Department grant American diplomats “authorized departure,” allowing them and their families to leave the country amid increasingly strict COVID-19 containment measures, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

China is one of the few places in the world still adhering to a zero-COVID strategy, in which it aims to stamp out all cases within its borders.

Since the arrival of Omicron, authorities have seen several outbreaks across the country, prompting local officials to implement mass testing, strict lockdowns, contact tracing and new restrictions on movement. In some cities, people caught in snap lockdowns have been forced to spend days in office buildings and shopping malls until everybody inside tested negative.

A COVID-stricken Australian aid ship is heading for virus-free Tonga

More than 20 COVID-19 cases have been identified aboard an Australian navy ship sailing to disaster-hit Tonga, complicating aid efforts to the virus-free Pacific island nation as Japan halted its relief mission due to a separate outbreak among crew members.

Tonga has only reported a single coronavirus case since the start of the pandemic and is making every effort — including insisting on contactless delivery — to keep COVID-19 out as it receives aid from its Pacific neighbors following a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami nearly two weeks ago.

Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton told a news conference Tuesday that 23 cases have been detected on the HMAS Adelaide, from a crew of more than 600 people. The ship left Brisbane on January 21, carrying humanitarian aid and medical equipment, and was due to arrive in Tonga this week.

The infected crew are in isolation and aren’t showing severe symptoms, Dutton said, adding the ship will deliver its supplies quickly given permission to dock in Tonga.

— From wire reports