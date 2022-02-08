US and Japan set to announce steel trade deal

The US and Japan are set to announce a deal that would cut Trump-era tariffs on steel, a person familiar with the matter said.

Under the agreement, a limited amount of Japanese steel will be allowed for import without the 25% levy imposed by President Donald Trump in 2018. If Japan goes over that amount, the tariff would return. Japan is one of the top 10 sources of steel to the United States — yet only accounts for about 4% of all steel imports, according to the Commerce Department.

The deal doesn’t apply to aluminum, on which Trump also imposed tariffs. It follows an agreement last year between the US and the European Union to ease Trump-era metal tariffs.

Trump imposed the steel and aluminum tariffs citing national security, and it caused some nations to impose retaliatory duties on their own products.

The move comes as the White House grapples with soaring inflation and a shortage of goods — issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The President faces limited options when it comes to fixing the global supply chain issues at the core of the spiking prices, but lifting tariffs is something within his power that could ease the problem.

It would also be a shot at China by strengthening American business ties with Asian allies. The President has made countering China a centerpiece of his administration’s overall strategy in both domestic and foreign policy.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai meets Olympic officials in Beijing

Olympic officials met with Chinese tennis superstar Peng Shuai over dinner on Saturday, the International Olympic Committee said — following through on a promise to hold a meeting with the athlete who has been at the center of international concern.

The dinner, held on the sidelines of the Beijing Games, was the first in-person meeting between IOC President Thomas Bach and Peng since the former Olympian alleged she had been pressured into sex by a retired top Chinese Communist Party official — an explosive allegation she has since appeared to retract.

Peng also told independent French sport news site L’Equipe in a sit-down interview in Beijing on Sunday that she “never disappeared” from the public eye and said so many people reached out that “it was simply impossible to answer so many messages.”

Bach and Peng were joined at dinner by former Chair of the Athletes’ Commission and IOC member Kirsty Coventry, the IOC confirmed in a statement Monday.

“During the dinner, the three spoke about their common experience as athletes at the Olympic Games, and Peng Shuai spoke of her disappointment at not being able to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” said the IOC statement, which made no mention of the reason for the meeting nor the allegations.

