Americans traveling to Russia warned they could be drafted to fight war against Ukraine
Americans in Russia or planning to travel there may be drafted into the army, the U.S. Embassy in Russia warned Monday.
The Kremlin could subject American citizens with dual Russian citizenship to “mobilization” or “prevent their departure from Russia and/or conscript them,” according to the new travel advisory.
Recommended for you
Welcome to The Ridge at Mill Creek, a quaint new home community offering well-crafted homes with open floor plans and distinguishing finishes. Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Check out a new home and neighborhood in Hoschton
The warning blames the “unpredictable consequences” of Russia’s “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine that started nearly a year ago and continues to escalate.
Russia’s been flustered by the U.S. and its allies, who continue to fund Ukraine’s defense. A spending bill passed by Congress in December provides $50 billion in aide.
U.S. citizens in Russia are at risk of being targeted for harassment, detained and “arbitrary enforcement of local law,” according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Russia.
“If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible,” the advisory urged.
Americans in Russia, officials said, could find their credit and debit cards no longer work. There are also reports of cash shortages.
Transportation could “suddenly” be harder to procure, warns the embassy, which itself faces “severe limitations” in helping Americans depart.
Foreign and domestic terrorist organizations are believed to pose a threat to Americans, too.
“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs and systems, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas,” the advisory stated.
The embassy claims Russia’s security services have “arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges” and advises against participation in protests. Monday’s warning extended to individuals doing volunteer work or representing religious organizations.
The struggling Russian military appeared to be making gains in its six-month effort to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, the BBC reported Monday.
Philippines’ Marcos says open to military access pact with Japan
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he’s open to a potential reciprocal military access agreement with Japan if it would protect the country’s fishermen and its maritime territory.
“I don’t see why we should not adopt it,” Marcos said, according to a transcript of his interview with reporters on his flight back on Sunday from a five-day official visit to Japan. The Philippines is studying if the potential pact will indeed help the country and won’t intensify tensions in the South China Sea.
“We have to be careful also because we do not want to appear provocative. That instead of calming the situation in the South China Sea, we would heighten it, right? That’s not what we want,” Marcos said.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida raised the prospect of such agreement “very briefly” during their meeting, Marcos said. Both leaders last week oversaw agreements bolstering military and infrastructure ties between the two U.S. allies amid concerns about China’s growing power in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.