Putin not backing down on Ukraine, suspends last remaining nuclear pact with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no sign Tuesday he would change strategy in the Kremlin’s bloody war in Ukraine, and ratcheted up tensions with the West by suspending Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S.
In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast his country — and Ukraine — as victims of Western double-dealing and said it was Russia, not Ukraine, fighting for its very existence.
“We aren’t fighting the Ukrainian people,” Putin said in a speech days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday. “The Ukrainian people have become hostages of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, which have effectively occupied the country.”
The speech reiterated a litany of grievances that the Russian leader has frequently offered as justification for the widely condemned military campaign while vowing no military let-up in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new Cold War.
In fact, Putin sharply upped the ante by declaring that Moscow would suspend its participation in the so-called New START Treaty. The treaty, signed in 2010 by the U.S. and Russia, caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads the two sides can deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons.
Putin also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the U.S. does so, a move that would end a global ban on such tests in place since the Cold War era.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and made a dash toward Kyiv, apparently expecting to quickly overrun the capital. But stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces — backed by Western weapons — turned back Moscow’s troops. While Ukraine has reclaimed many areas initially seized by Russia, the two sides have become bogged down in tit-for-tat battles in others.
The war has revived the old Russia-West divide, reinvigorated the NATO alliance, and created the biggest threat to Putin’s more than two-decade rule. U.S. President Joe Biden, fresh off a surprise visit to Kyiv, was in Poland on Tuesday on a mission to solidify that Western unity.
Turkey says talks on Sweden’s NATO bid to resume in Brussels
Turkey is ready to resume talks on Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, after negotiations had been halted following incidents including a Koran burning last month outside of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Days after a visit by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Ankara, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a committee set up to oversee progress on an agreement between the three countries will meet at the defense alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.
Sweden has recently come closer to a prospect of seeing its bid for membership stall as its fellow invitee, Finland, looks closer to winning the Turkish parliament’s sign-off. The announcement of a resumption of talks was welcomed by Sweden’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson.
“I have said, a few weeks ago, that we want to return to those talks as soon as possible, bring down the temperature and hold constructive talks as that is a condition for Sweden to join as soon as possible,” Kristersson said at a press conference in Stockholm.
