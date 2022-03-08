Taiwan watches China as China and the world watch Ukraine

China is closely watching the events in Ukraine to evaluate its own strategy towards Taiwan, the island’s foreign minister has warned.

“When we watch the events in Ukraine evolving ... we are also watching very carefully what China may do to Taiwan,” Joseph Wu said during a press conference Monday.

Some analysts have pointed to parallels between Russia’s designs on Ukraine and fears over the future of Taiwan — a self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force.

“The danger will be that the Chinese leaders think that the Western reaction to the Russian aggression is weak and not coherent, and not having any impact. The Chinese might take that as a positive lesson,” added Wu while discussing additional steps that Taiwan is taking to help Ukraine.

Asked if he is concerned the crisis in Ukraine makes it more or less likely China will make a similar move, Wu said the world has seen an “expansion of authoritarianism,” pointing to the joint declaration issued by China and Russia last month.

“President Xi Jinping has also spoken about the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, including building up militarily around China,” Wu said.

China has repeatedly refused to condemn Russian actions in Ukraine and on Monday the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi described relations between Beijing and Moscow “rock solid.”

It’ll be ‘very difficult’ to get detained US basketball star Brittney Griner out of Russia, lawmaker says

For days, family and friends have been clamoring for the release of two-time Olympic champion Brittney Griner after she was detained on Russia on drug charges.

Now, hundreds of strangers have joined the effort as US-Russian tensions escalate amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Griner, 31, is a championship-winning player with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and spends her offseasons playing for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg.

The Russian Federal Customs Service said an American at Sheremetyevo Airport was carrying hash oil. Russia’s Interfax News Agency quoted a statement from the Customs Service, which did not identify the traveler by name:

“As a US citizen was passing through the green channel at Sheremetyevo Airport upon arriving from New York, a working dog from the Sheremetyevo customs canine department detected the possible presence of narcotic substances in the accompanying luggage,” the statement said.

“The customs inspection of the hand luggage being carried by the US citizen confirmed the presence of vapes with specifically smelling liquid, and an expert determined that the liquid was cannabis oil (hash oil), which is a narcotic substance.”

— From wire reports