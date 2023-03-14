Xi to call Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Russia visit next week
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy plan to speak by video link in what would be their first conversation since Russia’s invasion, a Ukrainian official familiar with the preparations said.
No date has yet been set for the conversation, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t yet public. There was no immediate comment from Zelenskyy’s press office. The session would come after a visit by Xi to Moscow expected next week, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
There was no immediate official confirmation of that trip from Russia or China. But both countries have said for weeks that a Xi visit was in the works as China seeks to position itself as a broker to end the war in Ukraine while it maintains close ties to the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in February he was looking forward to hosting Xi in Moscow, and China’s annual National People’s Congress legislative session wrapped up on Monday.
Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has long sought talks with China, which had emerged as one of Russia’s largest global supporters amid the conflict.
Beijing last month released proposals to achieve peace in Ukraine, its most ambitious diplomatic foray into the conflict, but they were quickly rejected as one-sided by Kyiv’s allies in the U.S. and Europe.
North Korea fires at least 2 ballistic missiles, Seoul says
North Korea has fired at least two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, as the Sea of Japan is also known, the South Korean armed forces said on Tuesday.
South Korea’s general staff said it detected the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles. It was not initially known how far they flew.
North Korea is prohibited from testing ballistic missiles by U.N. resolutions. Depending on their design, such missiles can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. North Korea has increased the scope and speed of its missile tests since last year.
The launches came a day after South Korea and the United States kicked off a major joint exercise dubbed “Freedom Shield.”
North Korea said it fired two missiles from a submarine in the East Sea on Sunday. This test is said to have also served as a nuclear deterrent.
At least 99 dead as tropical storm devastates parts of Malawi and Mozambique
In Malawi, 99 people have died in the tropical storm Freddy, which has left a trail of devastation throughout southeastern Africa for the second time within a month.
State television station MBC reported the higher death toll after initially stating that 56 people had died since the storm struck Friday.
President Lazarus Chakwera declared a state of emergency for the worst-hit region, southern Malawi, on Monday evening.
At least eight people died in neighboring Mozambique since the weekend, according to the health department.
The cyclone made landfall after causing death and destruction in Madagascar. A total of 134 people have been killed in the three countries, according to official statements, although these are only preliminary figures.
Nearly half a million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N. emergency response office, after 17 people died in Madagascar and 18 people died in Mozambique.
