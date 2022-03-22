Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny found guilty of fraud and sentenced to another nine years in prison

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security jail, according to Russian state-owned news agency Tass.

A prominent Kremlin critic, Navalny was convicted on fraud charges by the Lefortovo court in Moscow over allegations that he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence in a detention center east of the Russian capital after being arrested in February 2021 for violating probation terms, a verdict he said was politically motivated.

Tuesday’s sentence was handed down at the Pokrov penal colony by a visiting session of the Lefortovo court.

“Navalny committed fraud, i.e. the theft of someone else’s property by deception,” Judge Margarita Kotova read out in the verdict, Tass reported.

While the judge read out the accusations against him, the 45-year-old Navalny cut a gaunt figure beside his lawyers in a room filled with prison security officials. He appeared unfazed, flicking through court documents laid out on a table in front of him.

The opposition leader was detained in February 2021 after his arrival in Moscow from Berlin, Germany, where he had spent several months recovering from poisoning with nerve agent Novichok — an attack he blames on Russian security services and on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

No survivors found after China’s worst air disaster in more than a decade, state media says

No survivors of a China Eastern Airlines plane crash have been found as search efforts entered a second day Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

In China’s worst air disaster in more than a decade, the Boeing 737-800 — carrying 132 people — crashed Monday afternoon in a remote, mountainous region in the south of the country as it flew from Kunming to Guangzhou.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear, and authorities have not released any more information on casualties. According to state-run China Youth Daily, investigators on site, facing difficult terrain and poor weather, have not located the plane’s so-called black boxes — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — which could hold crucial clues to how the disaster unfolded.

Photos and videos posted by state media show giant plumes of smoke rising above the mountains following the crash. Search and rescue crews wade through the thicket, scattered with debris and plane parts. Wallets, ID cards and fragments of a phone were among personal belongings strewn on the ground, China Youth Daily reported.

“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but at present, none of those missing aboard the plane have been found,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

— From wire reports