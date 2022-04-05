Pakistan’s Imran Khan is fighting to hold on to power

Pakistan is in political turmoil as the South Asian country awaits a key court ruling that will decide whether embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan for an early election can go ahead.

Khan called the election in a dramatic attempt to cling to power after the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion against him last Sunday that had appeared almost certain to succeed.

That move, and Khan’s subsequent dissolution of parliament, enraged an opposition that for months have been demanding his removal over claims of poor governance and economic mismanagement.

The opposition responded by accusing Khan of treason and asking the country’s highest court to rule on whether the Prime Minister had breached the constitution. The court battle is the latest escalation in a crisis that has been smoldering for weeks, with Khan already having lost the backing of key political allies and the country’s powerful military.

Khan’s main hope now appears to be that his enduring popular appeal with voters — fueled by his stellar former cricket career, his unique brand of Islamic populism and his claims of foreign interference in Pakistan’s affairs — can keep him in the driving seat.

Europe could ban Russian coal imports

Europe is considering banning imports of coal from Russia as part of a new round of sanctions triggered by recent evidence of atrocities in Ukraine.

The measures were announced Tuesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and still need the approval of all 27 EU member states. The bloc has already imposed four rounds of sanctions aimed at punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

“We will impose an import ban on coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros [$4.4 billion] per year,” she added.

If approved, the coal ban will be the first coordinated embargo by the European Union on the vast energy exports that power Russia’s economy and generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue each year.

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has faced a tumultuous five-year term defined by political upheaval and Covid-19, will not seek to extend her time in office, she confirmed Monday.

The decision was her “personal wish and aspiration” and was entirely driven by “family considerations,” said Lam in a news conference, a day after the nomination period for the post opened.

She added that she had informed Beijing of her decision in March last year during China’s annual parliamentary meeting. Her term ends on June 30.

— From wire reports