Trevor Reed’s appeal in Russia sent to a lower court, US ambassador says, and ‘justice has again been denied’

A Russian court on Tuesday remanded the case of Trevor Reed, a former US Marine detained in Russia, to a lower court for review, said US Ambassador John Sullivan, who was at the proceedings.

Sullivan is “very disappointed that justice has again been denied,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the justice that Trevor deserves has been denied ... His appeal was not decided today, the proceedings continue, and Trevor remains in prison for a crime he didn’t commit,” the ambassador told reporters after the hearing.

Reed, 30, is one of three Americans — along with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan — waging high-profile fights to be freed from detention in Russia as the nation grows further isolated by the day from the rest of the world over its invasion of Ukraine.

Sullivan is concerned about Reed’s health, after the former Marine was moved to a hospital with tuberculosis-like symptoms, the ambassador said. Reed participated in Tuesday’s proceedings via videoconference.

“I am very concerned about his health. We appeal to the Russian government to treat him — to treat his health problems — promptly and tell him how he is being treated so that he can be reassured — he and his family can be reassured — that his health issues are being addressed,” Sullivan said.

The situation in Ukraine, the ambassador said, “should have absolutely nothing” to do with the cases of jailed Americans in Russia.

“I hope that no one here in Russia, either in the Russian government or the Russian people, would think that there should be any different treatment for a person held in the criminal justice system here because of the tragic horrific events in Ukraine,” he said.

Pakistan’s parliament votes in opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister

Pakistan’s lawmakers voted in opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister on Monday, after Imran Khan was ousted at the weekend in a no-confidence vote over allegations of poor governance.

Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N party and younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, received 174 out of 342 votes in Monday’s vote in parliament and is set to serve as prime minister until the next general election, which is expected to take place in 2023.

All of Khan’s lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party resigned en masse in protest ahead of Monday’s vote, and there will now have to be urgent elections to replace them. Following the vote, Khan called on his supporters to take to the streets. His next rally is scheduled for April 16 in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan.

In a speech to parliament ahead of his swearing in, Sharif spoke of unity across the country, including his coalition government.

He said he would introduce a 10% increase in pensions and raise the monthly minimum wage rate to Rs 25,000 — equivalent to US $136 per month.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sharif in a Twitter post that added: “India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

— From wire reports