Taiwan to buy 400 US anti-ship missiles intended to repel a China invasion
Taiwan will buy as many as 400 land-launched Harpoon missiles intended to repel a potential Chinese invasion, completing a deal that Congress approved in 2020, according to a trade group’s leader and people familiar with the issue.
Taiwan has previously purchased ship-launched versions of the Harpoon, which is made by Boeing Co. Now, a contract with Boeing issued on Taiwan’s behalf by the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command marks a first for the mobile, land-launched version, according to Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council. Three other people familiar with the deal, including an industry official, confirmed the contract is for Taiwan.
The Pentagon announced the $1.7 billion contract with Boeing on April 7 but made no mention of Taiwan as the purchaser. The deal comes as U.S.-China tensions are high, particularly over Taiwan, the self-governed island that China claims as part of its territory. China held military drills around Taiwan after its president met in California this month with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Army Lieutenant Colonel Martin Meiners, a Defense Department spokesman, declined to say whether Taiwan will be the recipient of the Harpoon missiles but said “we will continue to work with industry to provide Taiwan defense equipment in a timely manner.
“The United States’ provision to Taiwan of defense articles, which includes sustainment to existing capabilities via Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales, is essential for Taiwan’s security,” Meiners said.
Sudan ex-warlord rebuffs cease-fire calls as clashes intensify
The Sudanese paramilitary group battling the army for control of the North African nation ruled out a cease-fire as diplomats struggled to halt fighting that threaten to erupt into a full-blown civil war.
Clashes resumed at dawn in the capital, Khartoum, on Monday and continued throughout the day, with some of the most intense violence around the main international airport and army headquarters, along with the neighboring city of Omdurman. Hospitals in the capital were hit by heavy artillery, doctors and labor unions said, as the civilian death toll climbed to at least 97.
Representatives from the United Arab Emirates, the U.K., U.S. and Saudi Arabia — a group known as the quad that tried to restore elements of civilian rule after a 2021 coup in the North African country — made calls to both parties to halt the hostilities, said Western diplomats who asked not to be identified. African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat is preparing to travel to Sudan to try and negotiate a cease-fire, the continental body said in a statement.
“Right now is not the time to deal with this kind of initiative or cease-fire because the Sudanese Armed Forces are losing control,” said Yousif Ezzat, chief political adviser to Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.
The conflict erupted on Saturday after a long-simmering dispute between the army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF. The fighting throws into chaos plans for a power-sharing government that was supposed to lead Sudan to democratic elections after the coup.
