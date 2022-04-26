Kim Jong Un vows full speed ahead for North Korea’s nuclear program, as he flaunts ICBM missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed on Monday to ramp up his development of nuclear arms, as a military parade in Pyongyang showcased the country’s most advanced weaponry yet — including an intercontinental ballistic missile experts say puts the entire US mainland in range.

The country would “strengthen and develop” its nuclear forces at the “highest possible” speed, Kim said as a Hwasong-17 ICBM, multiple giant rocket launchers, and a submarine-launched ballistic missile, were all paraded through the streets of the North Korean capital.

Experts said the parade — held to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army — offered a glimpse into Kim’s ambitions for his weapons program, particularly his efforts to develop solid-fueled missiles that would be easier to hide from foreign spy agencies. It also offered an insight into his mindset, they said.

Any country or force that tried to confront North Korea militarily would “cease to exist,” Kim said as he described his nuclear forces as both a “symbol of national power and the basis of our military power.”

“True peace can be trusted and national dignity and national sovereignty can be guaranteed by the powerful self-defense force that can overcome the enemy,” Kim said in a statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Beijing tests 20 million residents amid ‘fast and furious’ Omicron outbreak

Beijing has rolled out mass Covid testing for nearly 20 million residents in most of the city, as authorities race to contain a fresh Omicron outbreak that has sparked panic buying amid fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

The Chinese capital started testing all residents of Chaoyang, a bustling district home to the business center and foreign embassies, on Monday morning, in the first of three rounds of testing to be conducted over a five-day period. Residents and office workers formed long lines at makeshift testing centers throughout the day.

Nearly 3.7 million tests had been carried out, with more than half a million having returned a negative result, city officials said at a late-night news conference.

The officials also announced that mass testing would be expanded Tuesday to all but five outlying districts of the capital, covering about 19.5 million of the city’s 21.5 million residents.

— From wire reports