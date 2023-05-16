France to provide more support to Ukraine after Zelenskyy visit
France will continue providing political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, the presidential office said, adding the two nations will support efforts to curtail the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday in Paris, where the leaders discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the support required to help end the war. They agreed on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through new sanctions in order to weaken the country’s ability to wage its illegal war of aggression, the French presidency said in a statement.
“France maintains its unshakeable support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, within internationally recognized borders,” the presidency said.
In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several Ukrainian battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC, according to the statement. France will help to support Ukraine’s air defense needs to defend its population against Russian attacks.
Turkey set for runoff as Erdogan falls just short of victory
Turkey will hold a runoff election, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just failing to secure enough votes for a first-round victory.
The 69-year-old, looking to extend his two decades in power, will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, in another vote on May 28 after doing better than polls predicted.
Turkish stocks and bonds dropped, while the cost of insuring the government’s debt against a default spiked, as the results wrong-footed investors betting on a quick end to Erodogan’s unconventional economic policies, which include keeping interest rates well below the level of inflation.
Erdogan won 49.5% of the votes, while Kilicdaroglu secured just under 45%, with nearly all the ballots counted, Turkey’s High Election Board said on Monday. Another contender, Sinan Ogan, received 5.2% and was eliminated from the race.
A runoff would be the first under the current electoral system and suggests a more divided electorate than in 2018, when Erdogan won in the first round. That was the first vote under the new executive presidency Erdogan set up that extended the role’s powers and which critics say eroded Turkish democracy.
