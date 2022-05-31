1 billion meth pills seized as Asia sees record drug increase

More than one billion methamphetamine pills were seized in East and Southeast Asia last year, a record figure that the United Nations says highlights a “staggering” increase in the regional synthetic drug trade.

Meth production and trafficking is surging in countries in the Lower Mekong region — Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar — according to a new report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released on 30 May.

And that is enabling Asia’s drug cartels to flood markets with billions of dollars worth of synthetic narcotics even as the global economy continues to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The scale and reach of the methamphetamine and synthetic drug trade in East and Southeast Asia is staggering and yet it can continue to expand if the region does not change approach and address the root causes that have allowed it to get to this point,” said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC’s regional representative for Southeast Asia.

Organized crime groups have taken advantage of recent political instability, such as a military coup in Myanmar, that has left some border regions largely lawless and easy to exploit, Douglas said, while falling prices have been popular with consumers.

“The continued drop in prices of crystal methamphetamine in Southeast Asia, for instance in Malaysia and Thailand, while purity of the drug remains high, means greater affordability and accessibility of high-purity drugs,” Douglas said.

China, Pacific islands unable to agree on security pact

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged the Pacific region not to be “too anxious” about his country’s aims after a meeting in Fiji with his counterparts from 10 island nations was unable to agree to a sweeping trade and security communique.

Wang hosted the meeting with foreign ministers from Pacific island nations with diplomatic ties with China midway through a diplomatic tour of the region where Beijing’s ambitions for wider security ties has caused concern among US allies.

A draft communique and five-year action plan sent by China to the invited nations ahead of the meeting showed China was seeking a sweeping regional trade and security agreement.

But the draft communique prompted opposition from at least one of the invited nations, Federated States of Micronesia, according to a letter leaked last week.

After the meeting, which included Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Niue and Vanuatu, Wang said the nations had agreed on five areas of cooperation, but further discussions were needed to shape more consensus.

— From wire reports