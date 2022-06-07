South Korean and US fighter jets in show of force to Kim Jong Un amid fears over North Korean nuclear test

South Korea and the United States put on an aerial show of force to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, flying 20 fighter jets over waters west of the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s recent missile tests.

The allies sent the jets — South Korean F-35A, F-15K and FK-16 fighters and US F-16s — over the Yellow Sea, known as the West Sea in South Korea, on Tuesday morning following North Korea’s launch of eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday.

“South Korea and the US have demonstrated their strong ability and will to strike quickly and accurately against any North Korean provocations by demonstrating their combined defense capabilities and posture through this combined air force demonstration flight,” South Korea’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The flights came amid renewed fears that Pyongyang is on the verge of carrying out a new nuclear weapons test.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday that North Korea may have opened an access way to its underground nuclear testing site.

That report follows an assessment from US military and intelligence agencies last month that North Korea could be ready to resume underground nuclear testing at its Punggye-ri site, based on satellite images showing signs of personnel and vehicle activity there.

Punggye-ri, which has been the site of all six of North Korea’s nuclear tests to date, was partly dismantled in 2018 as part of an agreement between Pyongyang, Washington and Seoul.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons program has been banned by the United Nations, and Pyongyang has not tested a nuclear weapon since 2017.

Singapore’s dengue ‘emergency’ is a climate change omen for the world

Singapore says it is facing a dengue “emergency” as it grapples with an outbreak of the seasonal disease that has come unusually early this year.

The Southeast Asian city-state has already exceeded 11,000 cases — far beyond the 5,258 it reported throughout 2021 — and that was before June 1, when its peak dengue season traditionally begins.

Experts are warning that it’s a grim figure not only for Singapore — whose tropical climate is a natural breeding ground for the Aedes mosquitoes that carry the virus — but also for the rest of the world. That’s because changes in the global climate mean such outbreaks are likely to become more common and widespread in the coming years.

Dengue is not a pleasant disease. It causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches and body pains. In extreme cases, bleeding, breathing difficulties, organ failure and even death can occur.

— From wire reports