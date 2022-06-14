‘We’re still recovering’: 11 years after Fukushima nuclear disaster, residents return to their village

More than 11 years after Japan’s worst nuclear disaster, the government lifted evacuation orders in a section of a village previously deemed off limits on Sunday, allowing residents to move back into their homes.

Kazunori Iwayama, a former resident of Katsurao village, which lies about 40 kilometers (24 miles) from the Fukushima Daiichi plant said, “It feels like we finally reached the start line and can focus on bringing things back to normal.”

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the country’s coast, triggering a tsunami that caused a nuclear meltdown at the power plant and a major release of radioactive material. It was the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

More than 300,000 people living near the nuclear plant were forced to temporarily evacuate and thousands more did so voluntarily. Once-bustling communities were turned into ghost towns.

In the years since, large-scale cleanup and decontamination operations have allowed some residents who once lived in the former exclusion zone to return.

World’s nuclear arsenals on the rise as concerns grow over China and North KoreaThe world’s biggest powers might have once pledged to work toward a world without nuclear weapons, but global stockpiles are expected to rise over the coming decade, according to a new report.

“There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterized global nuclear arsenals since the end of the cold war have ended,” the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report Monday.

The report comes amid growing Western concerns over efforts by both China and North Korea to expand their nuclear capabilities. The US suspects North Korea is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test imminently, while China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told the Shangri-La Dialogue summit at the weekend that his country had made “impressive progress” in developing new nuclear weapons.

However, while SIPRI reports that China is “in the middle of a substantial expansion of its nuclear weapon arsenal,” it makes clear that China and North Korea are not the only culprits.

“All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies — this is a very worrying trend,” it said.

While the stockpiles of both the US and Russia declined in 2021, SIPRI believes an “alarming” longer-term trend will see both countries increase their stockpiles and develop more powerful weapons.

