Ethiopian forces withdraw from Tigray regional capital Mekelle

Less than a week into an intense offensive by Tigrayan forces, the Ethiopian military has withdrawn from the war-torn regional Tigrayan capital of Mekelle on Monday, a UN official told CNN.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal from the Ethiopian government.

The news was greeted with cheers in Mekelle, and CNN journalists witnessed as people poured onto the streets in celebration, despite calls for them to stay indoors. Fireworks could also be heard as celebrations carried on into the night.

CNN reached out to both the Tigray Defense Forces and the Ethiopian Government for comment but has yet to hear back.

Fighting between Ethiopian government troops and the region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), broke out in November 2020. Troops from neighbouring Eritrea have joined the conflict in support of the Ethiopian government.

South Africa is considering letting women have multiple husbands

South Africa’s government is considering allowing women to have multiple husbands, a possibility that has thrown the country’s conservatives into uproar.

The proposal to allow polyandry was included in a green paper from South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs, which hopes to make marriage more inclusive.

The option is just one of several in a wide-ranging document, but it has caused intense debate in South Africa.

Polygamy, where men marry multiple wives, is legal in the country.

“South Africa inherited a marriage regime that was based on the Calvinist Christian and Western traditions,” the paper notes, adding that the current marriage laws are “not informed by an overarching policy that is based on constitutional values and the understanding of modern society dynamics.”

Smoke billows from London train station as fire crews tackle blaze

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large blaze at the Elephant and Castle train station in south London, the city’s fire brigade has said.

Video posted to social media showed smoke billowing from the station on Monday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters were attending the scene, and urged people to avoid the area.

National Rail, the U.K.’s rail network operator, said in a statement that the fire occurred “next to the track,” while Southwark Police tweeted that the incident is “not believed to be terror related.”

One video posted to social media appeared to show a fireball pouring out from underneath a railway arch and onto Elephant Road, near a pedestrian entrance to the overground train station.

— From wire reports